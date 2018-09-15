MyFightTickets.com Fighter of the Month: August

Almost five years to the day since his professional debut as a starry eyed 18 year old, the supporting bout to a one round knockout win for Swiss Lightweight Nicole Boss, as obscure a beginning as I can recall, Isaac Dogboe flattened Hidenori Otake to defend his WBO Super-Bantamweight title last month.

The victory was a devastating one and the now 23 year old, who has led a nomadic life thus far, emerged with his reputation enhanced and new international interest in his future.

John Dennen interviewed the Ghanian born champion and helped reveal a charismatic and charming individual – I would recommend taking the time to read it to learn more about the man who now plans to go to University in the UK while continuing his professional career.

His triumph, also secured him unanimous selection as the MyFightTickets.com fighter of the month for August. The panel considered the domination of Carl Frampton during the month too but Dogboe’s spanking of Otake proved irresistible.

Though belated, Isaac Dogboe is a worthy addition to the roster of fighters who’ve won the award so far. From the September selection, the panel will recognise their Fighter of the Month and an additional ‘Rising Star’ too. The aim is to offer additional exposure to a fighter still finding his, or her, way to public prominence.

And exactly the type of fighter who benefits from the MyFightTickets.com website which aims to help small hall fighters and promoters distribute tickets directly to fans.

PREVIOUS WINNERS:

2019 July – Oleksandr Usyk

2018 June – Lewis Ritson

2018 May – Josh Warrington

2018 April – Tommy Coyle

2018 March – Lewis Ritson

The panel deliberating on behalf of MyFightTickets.com, at the invitation of Kevin Campion, is comprised of Martin Theobald of NewAgeBoxing.co.uk, Danny Flexen of BritishBoxingNews.co.uk and I.

