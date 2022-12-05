Pretty Boy Kelly in joyous, redemptive triumph

Irrespective of how the remainder of Josh ‘Pretty Boy’ Kelly’s career unfolds, aged 28, and with a deep reservoir of ability, there should be many more stories as yet untold, his win on Friday night may forever remain the most satisfying. A victory over local-rival Troy Williamson secured the British Light-Middleweight title, call it Super-Welterweight if you wish, and provided Kelly with an escape from the claustrophobia of the past.

Kelly’s talent has never been in doubt, but success in boxing requires more than talent, however luxurious it may appear. Self-belief, perseverance and resolve are all necessary qualities for the boundaries of a fighter’s potential to be stretched to its limit. In defeat to David Avanesyan almost two years ago, Kelly’s inflated self-belief was punctured. Fighters like Kelly, who adopt a cape of arrogance as part of their fighting persona, as slick counterpunchers so often do, feel the exposure of defeat more acutely than even the proudest of warriors. Avanesyan had proved too resolute, too organised and too strong. Cutting, dropping and breaking the resistance of Kelly in six rounds, cornerman Adam Booth throwing in the towel as his charge unravelled.

Avanesyan has progressed subsequently and is now signed to fight one of the stars of the Welterweight division, having left the vanquished Kelly in the darkness of defeat and brooding self-doubt. Until Friday.

There is a perverse validation in Avanesyan growing creditability internationally, a profile that could grow further if he boxes well against the veteran Champion, Terence Crawford this weekend. Kelly had started their fight well after all. But Saturday’s win over Williamson in the 154-pound division represents Kelly’s most significant step out of the shadow of the defeat to the British based Russian. And it was a win of dazzling certainty and absolute dominance over an in form and capable British champion.

The five Olympic rings tattooed on Kelly’s flank serve as a silent but conspicuous reminder of his pedigree and the weight of expectation that accompanied his move into the paid ranks. The rebuild has been an arduous one. Unremarkable wins, following a 16-month absence in the aftermath of defeat, in a new weight class helped shed the ring rust and nurture the damaged self-belief. His redemptive win on Friday was a rich reward for his efforts and his loyalty to Adam Booth. The erudite trainer alluded to the personal depths his fighter had recovered from in the post-fight debrief and proclaimed Kelly “as the most talented fighter I’ve ever worked with.”. There are some highly decorated names he is placing the Sunderland man above.

Only time can confirm Kelly’s true ceiling. Booth suggested the performance, which was close to punch perfect in a fight he was the underdog, was but 50% of his potential. There is scope to believe, with consistent activity and shrewd matchmaking, he could look toward higher honours in the next 1-2 years.

But from the bleakness of 2021 to the smile that grew across his face on Friday, and in overcoming the self-doubt that gripped him in between, Josh Kelly is already winning.

Remembering the lessons of defeat will prove vital in the longevity of that success.