Sliding doors; Donaire and Burnett move on

There is no luck in life. Things happen. Things don’t. Some expected. Some not. Fighters don’t always get what they deserve, sometimes they get things they don’t – if anyone is qualified to make the determination.

If there are individuals of the required integrity and absence of ego to adjudicate, as yet, they haven’t found employment amid the racketeers running the sport’s sanctioning bodies, but I digress.

The coincidence of Ryan Burnett retirement announcement, a unified champion at 118 pounds before injury stole his prime, aged just 27, in the same week Nonito Donaire boxes Naoya Inoue in the final of the World Boxing Super Series Bantamweight competition seemed inescapable. But boxing is too cold a science to contemplate the ethereal presence of a hand of fate or any misplaced sense of destiny.

That the two events took place almost a year to the day that Burnett damaged his back while controlling his fight with Donaire in the preceding Semi-Final, implies a cruelty, and a sense of intent and intervention, or the presence of bad luck.

But, despite the omnipresent romantics, the dreams and the dreamers in sport’s oldest business, there are no such fictions and fantasies to blame. Burnett had a career ending injury. Donaire moved forward.

For Burnett, it can only add to the emotional pain of his premature departure from the prize ring and could justifiably haunt him in the way ‘could, wouldas and shouldas’ always do. It also reiterates – if from an alternate perspective to the usual – a role more typically fulfilled by a veteran still chasing glory beyond his prime – that boxing is subject to no laws of etiquette or sense of linear reward for the effort deployed.

There are no guarantees and precious little meritocracy in play. Get what you can, while you can. Or as Don King might have said; “You don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate.” Which almost fits, if not quite.

In Japan on Thursday, a country known for producing fighters slight of build but huge of heart, Filipino veteran Nonito Donaire will try to snatch one more peak from a career within which there have already been many high points.

It is an opportunity created by the misfortune of Burnett’s departure from their 2018 contest and at 36, he turns 37 next week, the last hurrah of a fantastic career. Opposing him is boxing newest superstar, its most chilling puncher and perhaps the hardest task of the veteran’s decorated professional life.

Typically, the younger fighter, when as powerful, confident and poised as Inoue is, succeeds when faced with an ageing former champion.

A boxing ring is no place to rely on Lady Luck or to propose to defy the march of time with will alone. Happily, Donaire is too wise to and will box to the limits of what he has now, not to the falsehood of a one night reprise of his pomp. For 37, at Bantamweight, is broadly equivalent to Big George’s 45 at Heavyweight in 1994.

Unlike George, Donaire’s best is unlikely to be enough.

But it will be enough to reveal more about the Japanese phenomenon at fight’s end, and perhaps serve as a prompt to remind ourselves about that kid Burnett, who was sticking it to Donaire a year ago.

Boxing shouldn’t forget either man, regardless of tomorrow’s outcome.

