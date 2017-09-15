One hundred percent. How do fighters hit their peak?

Sponsored Content

In the immediate aftermath of his win over fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and to the delight of the 20,000 fans in attendance, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez announced his next bout would be against the undefeated Middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on September 16th.

Now, three months later, the world holds its breath as the two middleweight warriors weigh-in ahead of their seminal head to head encounter tomorrow night. It has the ingredients to be one of the most exciting and important fights of its era.

For professional boxers, reaching a physical peak has evolved as scientific understanding has grown, enabling new pinnacles of conditioning and strength to be reached safely in ways which their predecessors in the prize ring would struggle to meet via traditional means alone. How do they achieve this zenith at the right time?

