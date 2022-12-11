Lopez leaps into world class after winning IBF title in rugged encounter

Luis Alberto Lopez, the little Mexican with an unsettling, maniacal grin, took the IBF Featherweight belt from Leeds’ Josh Warrington in an absorbing contest in front of the Yorkshireman’s partisan fans tonight. A triumph built on unshakeable self-confidence, heavy hands and a chaotic style that baffled and battered the 32-year-old Warrington for sufficient rounds to eek out a narrow points victory.

English judge Howard Foster scored a 114-114 draw, but two other judges saw 115-113 to the visiting Lopez despite the widespread expectation of a benevolent ‘hometown’ verdict circulating on social media.

In the end, with swing rounds in the 1st and 6th, the fight could’ve ended a draw, a 115-114 could be found on this obsever’s notepad, but Lopez felt like the winner if there was to be one.

Referee Bob Williams, not an official too concerned with rabbit punches previous experience suggests, had his hands full keeping control at different points. An accidental head clash between the pair in the second round, Warrington following his right hand with his head, Lopez falling in behind a punch of his own, left Lopez with a potentially fight ending cut above his left eye. Blood trickled down his cheek as he bemoaned the clash that caused it. In the end, it didn’t impact the outcome – beyond encouraging Warrington – and thankfully so.

Warrington started slowly, opting to try and box behind a fast jab. Straight punches, given Lopez’ habit of leaving his chin high when attacking, were the order of the day but he didn’t lean into the strategy. In truth, and as commented on by Andy Lee on colour commentary, he did opt for regular changes in tactics. It was the power of Lopez that encouraged the ‘adaptability’. His punches to the body registered with Warrington who would circle right and away when ever the Lopez left hook landed downstairs. Commenting between rounds to his Dad, Sean O’Hagan that the body shots were hurting. They were heavy and they were frequent.

As the middle rounds approached Warrington was depleted, and there began a sense Lopez may make a breakthrough. It is to Warrington’s credit, particularly considering his age and chequered recent from, that he rallied in the Championship rounds to drag himself toward a draw. A result that would’ve kept the title and, theoretically at least, brought the possibility of unifications and the Vegas trip Warrington and his fans have craved for so long.

In defeat to Lara, a fight Warrington was beaten up and his belt taken, and the unsatisfactory nature of the performance in the truncated rematch, there is growing evidence that Warrington is no longer the force of nature he has been. Lopez presented risk to further exposure of decline given the heady targets Warrington continued to hold. The risk came to pass, the title and its leverage was lost and Warrington, like so many before him, learned that 32 is not an age at which Featherweights improve or high-intensity fighters are still at their peak.

Warrington will pursue one more big pay day, based on the media conversations after the bout, it would be shrewd to choose that challenge carefully because he is no longer the fighter that swamped Frampton.

That was the high point. Only shrinking returns for the sacrifices made now await. Lopez, a late bloomer could now look toward to more lucrative opportunities. His unconventional style will render many top Featherweights reluctant advisories.